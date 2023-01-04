Home Blog
Kia KA4 2023 Auto Expo

Kia To Display 10 Cars At 2023 Auto Expo – KA4 To EV9 Concept

Kia has confirmed that it will unveil its Concept EV, a large RV (Recreational Vehicle) and specialised mobility solutions at the 2023 Auto Expo Kia...
nexa black edition cars maruti-1

Maruti Nexa Black Edition Launch Soon – Ignis, XL6, Grand Vitara, Baleno

Maruti Nexa Black Edition will be available in Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara while Ciaz is already offered in a black colour Maruti Suzuki...
Kia Soul-3

Kia AY Compact SUV (Thar Rival) In The Works, ICE & EV Variants Coming

Kia AY will likely be offered in an expansive range in a similar fashion to the Sonet and Seltos and expect it be priced...
hyundai venue n line -12

India Becomes 3rd Largest Auto Market Beating Japan & Germany

India beat Japan to become the third-largest auto market in the world with a massive growth of 23.40 per cent The global overall sales tally...
mahindra Thar RWD-1

Mahindra Thar RWD Launch On 9th Jan – Expected Price From Rs. 11.5 Lakh

Mahindra Thar RWD comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing around 117 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque Mahindra & Mahindra will...
modified-maruti-brezza-5.jpg

This Modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza Will Remind You Of The Land Rover

With modifications worth more than Rs 2 lakh, this new Brezza boasts a completely new character and boasts updated looks and new interiors The new...
new-gen 2023 kia carnival

Exclusive: Kia KA4 Luxury MPV India Debut At 2023 Auto Expo

If launched in India, the Kia KA4 will be sold alongside the existing Kia Carnival and it will compete against Toyota Vellfire In an exclusive...
2021-Kia-Sorento-Plug-in-Hybrid-4

7-Seater Kia Sorento SUV To Be Displayed At 2023 Auto Expo

Kia Sorento sits between the Sportage and Telluride in the brand's global line up and is powered by a slew of engine options Kia Motor...
