Production Ready New Skoda Compact SUV Spotted In India

Skoda had already confirmed that it would be launching a compact SUV in India and we now have spy shots of a production-ready test mule

The Compact SUV segment is without a doubt the most crowded and competitive in the market and even though the profit margins are low for the manufacturers, the sheer numbers in which they are sold make up for it. With the announcement of Skoda launching a sub-4m Compact SUV, there are now 10 different models from 9 different manufacturers.

This SUV will be underpinned by Skoda’s famed MQB-A0-IN platform which also underpins Skoda’s other products like the Kushaq and the Slavia. But since this is competing in the sub-4m segment, it will have a shorter wheelbase which is reduced by approximately 230mm and based on the spy shots, Skoda has chopped the overhangs at the front and back.

The design of the Compact SUV will be a familiar Skoda design language that will look largely similar to the Kushaq albeit with a split headlamp setup and a slatted grille. Skoda is aiming for a shrunken Kushaq to achieve a more familiar look.

As per reports, we do know it is certain that Skoda will equip the upcoming SUV with more features than what it currently offers in the Kushaq and Slavia, and this may include a 360-degree camera and ADAS as well. These features will first appear on the upcoming Kushaq and Slavia facelifts, but Skoda will make sure to keep the compact SUV on par with the rest of the compact SUV segment. The interior also will be inspired by the Kushaq and will more or less remain the same.

Mechanically, Skoda has confirmed that the compact SUV will be powered by the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that puts out 115hp of power and 178Nm of torque. The engine is subtle before the turbo kicks in and once it does it will feel responsive and relatively refined. This engine already delivers strong performance and good fuel economy, which is likely to improve in a lighter SUV. The transmission options will include the same 6-speed manual and the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

In Skoda, the 1.0-litre TSI engine will be the only engine option on Skoda’s compact SUV while most of its competition get at least two. The interesting thing is that this engine will be right in the middle of the pack in terms of power and torque figures, but the chassis has one of the highest safety ratings and along with the set of features on offer, it should be a worthy contender.

If Skoda is observing the market like how it should then it has to price the SUV very competitively considering that the Compact SUV market ranges anywhere from Rs 8-18 lakh. Not to forget that Skoda plans to make this a global model meaning it will be manufactured in India and sold in other international markets like South America, South-East Asia, and Africa. We believe that Skoda will price it between Rs 9-14 lakh ex-showroom which should be good enough. Will it be good enough? This is something we will have to wait until the official launch and the sales numbers will do the talking.