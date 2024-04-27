Tata Safari EV Spied Testing, To Be Launched In 2025

The Tata Safari EV will be a 3-row version of the Harrier EV which was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024

Recently, a test mule of the Safari EV under heavy camouflage was spotted testing. The new Safari EV will be using the same Acti.EV platform which underpins the recently launched Punch.ev as well. The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but we could still see that the overall design language of the Safari EV will be shared with the ICE version.

Features like the front grille, connected LED DRLs, and headlight housing up front appear to be similar to those of the ICE version of the Safari. What’s new are the alloy wheels which appear to sport a different design, but they are expected to be the same 19 inches in size. There are no changes expected at the rear end of the Safari EV and will continue to sport the same connected LED taillights.

From the images of the spy shots, we couldn’t get any glimpse of the interior of the Tata Safari EV, but we believe that it will not be different from its ICE version, and this includes the whole dashboard layout and the new 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo. In terms of tech, the Safari EV will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, ventilated front and rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

It will be among the safest cars as expected from Tata and its safety features will include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), and the complete suite of ADAS features as well.

Currently, we do not have any details and Tata is yet to reveal information on the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Safari EV, but we expect that it could offer a claimed range of around 500 km. As informed before, the electric version of the Tata Safari will be based on Tata’s new Acti.EV platform.

Tata had confirmed that the Harrier EV will have an all-wheel-drive option, so the same could be offered for the Safari EV as well. The Safari EV will be the costliest EV from Tata, and it may start from Rs 30 lakh ex-showroom. Once launched, it will go against the likes of MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, BYD Atto 3, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.