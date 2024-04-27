Ford Ranger Spotted In India Again; Launch Likely This Year

The Ford Ranger Pickup could debut after the Everest as a CBU unit in the Indian market; spotted for the second time

The speculations related to Ford’s re-entry into the Indian market are floating on the internet and adding fuel to the fire, the Ranger pick-up has been spotted sans camouflage in India for the second time after its initial sighting in Chennai. If things go the right way, the Everest (Endeavour) will be the first SUV to debut from the American carmaker’s second stint in the country and it could be followed by the Ranger pick-up truck. For reference, the Everest and Ranger share a common set of underpinnings and powertrain.

While the reports suggest that Ford will be focusing on EVs in the Indian market and all the cars will likely be sold as a CBU unit, few ICE models like the Everest and Ranger will add significantly to the sales volume. The Ranger is essentially the pick-up version of the Everest SUV and it sports a familiar front fascia with elements like C-shaped LED DRLs, and a large front grille, however, the front bumper is unique to the Ranger.

Towards the sides, the door panels and fender are shared with Everest, albeit with more prominent wheel arches, integrated side steps on both sides and a new pick-up-specific tailgate. Inside the cabin, the affair is pretty familiar and we get a vertically oriented infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, vertical AC vent and it retains the rugged as well as clear layout from the Everest.

In terms of features, the Ranger is loaded to the brim with technology like ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic HVAC, wireless charging and powered driver seat amongst others. As mentioned earlier, the powertrain of the Ranger is also shared with the Everest, comprising the familiar 2.0 litre and 3.0 litre turbo diesel engines. The entry-level 2.0-litre diesel engine with a single turbo produced 170 bhp while the bi-turbo unit churns out 206 bhp.

The top-of-the-line 3.0 litre V6 turbo diesel engine is good enough for 246 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are performed by a 10-speed automatic unit across the range. The 2.0 litre diesel engine is available with the option of both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrain while the 3.0 litre V6 motor uses a full-time 4WD configuring.

Once launched, the Ford Ranger will rival the likes of Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max in the Indian market. Initially, the Ranger will be sold as a fully imported unit much like the Everest and Ford could localise the production at a later stage. The American car manufacturer will also benefit from the shared components between the Everest SUV and Ranger pick-up like the powertrain, platform and interiors as well as some major exterior body panels, making the local assembly of CKD kits no less than a cakewalk.