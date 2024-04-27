Made-In-India Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launch Confirmed

The made-in-India Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will launch this year i.e. 2024; the ADV will share the powertrain with the Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 was spotted testing in India in February this year, sparking the rumours of its launch and it was speculated that the company is evaluating the possibilities of its debut in the domestic market. In the latest development, the launch of the made-in-India Versys-X 300 has been confirmed and it is scheduled for the end of this year.

The high level of localisation will be the highlight of the upcoming Kawasaki ADV and we can expect competitive pricing from the Japanese manufacturer. For the record, this will be the third localised model from Kawasaki in India, after the Ninja 300 and W175.

Important components like body panels, engine, wheels and some electronic parts will be manufactured locally to keep the costs in check. The powerhouse of the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will be the familiar 296cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine which is a straight lift-off from the Ninja 300. It will likely develop 39 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque, however, the overall tuning and gear ratios will be tweaked for a perfect ADV riding experience.

Talking about the hardware on offer, the test prototype was seen riding on wire-spoke wheels, conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The front wheel will be a 19-inch unit while the rear is a 17-incher and the tyre profile on the test mule appeared quite narrow.

We expect the Versys 300-X to get tubed tyres to achieve an aggressive selling price. The braking department will be handled by disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS. In addition to this, the electronic aids will also be limited and we expect the ADV to come with a rather simple semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 was on sale in India before the BS6 emission norms came into play in the year 2020 and it failed to make a significant mark due to its steep asking price of Rs. 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). With a high level of localisation, we expect a competitive price point for the adventure motorcycle, at par with its rivals. Once launched, the Versys-X 300 will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and Triumph Scrambler 400X amongst others in the domestic market.