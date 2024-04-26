Volkswagen Tayron SUV Debuts, India Launch Next Year

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to launch in India sometime next year via the CKD route; it boasts larger proportions than the five-seater Tiguan

At the 2024 Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen hosted the global debut of the all-new Tayron SUV. It will be launched in China soon before going on sale in markets like India sometime next year. The five-seater has been christened the Tiguan L Pro in China, but in others, the Tayron name will be used. It has several commonalities with the latest generation global Tiguan.

In late 2023, the German manufacturer introduced the third generation Tiguan in the international markets and the Tayron is the larger version of it with a three-row seating configuration. It is 4,735 mm long, 1,859 mm wide and 1,682 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,791 mm as it is longer, wider and taller than the standard Tiguan.

The exterior is heavily influenced by the Tiguan but the front fascia boasts sporty design elements with criss-cross black grille in the R grade and a wide air intake. It also gets black finished alloy wheels, a muscular bonnet, notable side character lines while maintaining a clean profile, a raked front windshield, black pillars, a sleek rear profile and so on.

Like the exterior, the cabin has several similarities with the regular Tiguan with the dashboard featuring a triple screen layout (one acting as a touchscreen display, the second as a digital gauge cluster behind the steering wheel and the third landscape screen dedicated to the front passenger). The flat-bottom steering wheel gets mounted controls and the less use of physical buttons adds to the premium appeal.

The black interior themes goes well with the exterior of the top-end R variant and the MIB4 connectivity enables all the latest functionalities. The equipment list also comprises wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera system, heated and ventilated functions for seats, HUD, dual-zone automatic climate control, ADAS, upmarket surface trims, multiple airbags, etc.

As for the performance, a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine produces either 184 hp or 217 hp in China. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only with the option of an AWD system in the top-level trims. A 2.0L turbo diesel and a 1.5L PHEV with EV-only range of up to 100 km could be offered in the global markets.