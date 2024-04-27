6 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Hybrid Cars In 2024-25

Here we have listed the six upcoming Maruti Suzuki and Toyota cars that are expected to feature hybrid powertrains

Ahead of the transition towards electrification, many car brands are considering hybrid vehicles as immediate alternatives while working on their range of EVs. Here we have brought Maruti Suzuki and Toyota to spotlight highlighting their potential new releases with mild and strong hybrid powertrains.

1. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder:

The seven-seater iterations of the well-received Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will likely be launched in India in H1 2025. Both will feature cosmetic changes compared to their respective five-seater siblings and expect both 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines to be offered.

2. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The mild-hybrid Toyota Fortuner has been available globally over the last few months along with its Hilux MHEV sibling. The 2.8L diesel engine works in tandem with a 48-volt mild hybrid system enabling performance boost and improvements to fuel economy. Except for the badge addition, no exterior inclusions will be made and we expect the Fortuner MHEV to arrive later this year or in 2025.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire:

Revealed in Tokyo last year, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is set to make its debut next month in its production-ready form. This iteration of the Swift is expected to feature updated design elements, both on the exterior and in the interior along with improved features and technologies to keep pace with modern trends.

Rumours are circulating about a new addition to the engine lineup, with the possibility of a 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine replacing the K series unit, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The same engine will also power the new-gen Dzire, which is slated to arrive in the second half of this CY. It will get notable cosmetic revisions compared to the new Swift and its features list could be brimmed as well.

4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to arrive sometime next year. Since its launch, the compact SUV coupe has seen a good number of takers and the upcoming facelift will receive minor exterior and interior updates to extend the lifespan of the existing generation. The major update will be the arrival of a locally-made strong hybrid system that should enable a claimed fuel economy of over 35 kmpl.