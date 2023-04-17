4 Upcoming Compact SUVs Over The Next 3-4 Months In India

Over the next three to four months, the compact SUV segment will see plenty of action as new models are waiting in the pipeline

The sub-four-metre SUV segment is incredibly popular amongst buyers in India and leveraging the opportunity presented, automobile manufacturers are bringing in brand new models to attract them. Over the next two to three months, the segment will see the debut/launch of a number of new compact SUVs and here we have listed them:

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its world debut in January at the 2023 Auto Expo. It has larger dimensions than the global three-door model and thus will ensure more practicality. It will derive power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter AT.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s bookings have commenced across Nexa dealerships and online. Upon launch next month, it won’t have any direct rivals in India. But, the five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha are waiting to launch in the near future.

2. Hyundai Exter:

The official name of the Hyundai Ai3 micro SUV is the Exter and it will debut soon before going on sale in the coming months. The Exter sits on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and it will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine. The 1.0L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine could also be available. The features list will likely be shared with the i10.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Nexon will reportedly launch around August 2023 and it takes plenty of design inspiration from the Curvv. The thoroughly redesigned exterior will be accompanied by a more upmarket cabin with the presence of more advanced features and technologies. It will be equipped with a new 1.2L turbo petrol engine developing around 125 PS and 225 Nm.

4. Tata Punch CNG:

The CNG version of the Tata Punch will go on sale around September this year following the price announcement of its sibling, the Altroz CNG next month. The Punch CNG will utilise the 1.2L three-pot NA petrol engine, mated to only a five-speed MT. It will feature a dual CNG tank system.