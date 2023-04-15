4 Upcoming Tata SUVs This Year In India – New Nexon To Safari

Tata will bring in as many as four new SUVs in the remainder of 2023 as updated Nexon, Harrier and Safari are in the pipeline

The Curvv was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The coupe SUV made its debut in the concept form last year before the near-production prototype graced the show floor at the 16th edition of the motoring show. The Curvv will be launched in India sometime in 2024 and it could be accompanied by the Harrier EV in the same year. Here are the four upcoming Tata SUVs scheduled for the remaining parts of 2023:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The updated version of the Tata Nexon has already been caught testing multiple times on public roads. This will be the second big update for the compact SUV since its market launch in 2017. The upcoming Nexon facelift will have a thoroughly redesigned front fascia highlighted by a horizontal LED light strip and a new headlamp cluster.

The rear will also be updated while the interior will gain a number of revisions including the addition of new features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The Nexon’s overall dimensions will remain the same while the new-gen 1.2L turbo DI petrol engine will replace the existing Revotron unit developing 125 PS and 225 Nm. A DCT is highly likely.

2. Tata Punch CNG:

The Punch CNG debuted alongside the Altroz CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo and the former is expected to go on sale later this year while the latter will be launched as early as next month. The Punch CNG will use the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine and the dual tank system will aid in retaining the bootspace as the regular ICE model.

2. Tata Harrier & Safari Facelift:

The Harrier and Safari will also derive design inspiration from the Harrier EV, as evident from the spy images. Tata unveiled the Harrier EV concept at the 2023 Auto show as well and its influence in the Harrier and Safari facelifts leads to a completely revised front fascia and an updated rear end.

While the updated Tata Nexon will likely hit the market around August 2023, the facelifted Harrier and Safari will see the light around the festive season. Recently, Tata introduced new features including ADAS and 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital cluster as part of MY2023 updates. The upcoming duo will be equipped with a new 170 PS capable 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine.