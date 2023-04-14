Breaking News! Hyundai Exter Is The Name Of Upcoming SUV

Hyundai Exter will be the name of the upcoming micro SUV that will be positioned below the Venue in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today officially announced the name of its upcoming micro SUV. Dubbed the Hyundai Exter, it will join the brand’s SUV range that already comprises Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. The Exter will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV and it will sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

The five-seater will make its global debut soon and it will be launched in India in the coming months. The Hyundai Exter’s teaser images have been out a couple of times in the past few days and it targets Gen Z customers according to the brand. Speaking on the announcement of the name, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said,

“We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai EXTER that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai EXTER is the 8th model in our line up with a SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales”

The second largest car producer in the country says the Exter ‘symbolizes the outdoors, travel and leisure’. It is said to be geared up to excite customers and take them places. It takes inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects ‘an identity that is external and focused on the outside.’

The Hyundai Exter will compete directly against Tata Punch and will likely derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine that is already found in the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura and others. It will be paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The 1.0L three-pot turbo petrol engine is also a possibility developing around 120 PS and 172 Nm.

A CNG version could also be offered. The Hyundai Exter has already been caught testing on public roads and it takes styling cues from the global Casper. The interior will have several commonalities with the Grand i10 Nios.