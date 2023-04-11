Maruti Suzuki Jimny Spied On TVC Shoot, Launch Next Month

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched next month in India and it will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder K-series petrol engine with idle start/stop tech

Following the launch of the Fronx this month in India, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the five-door India-spec Jimny locally and its display prototypes have already started reaching dealerships across the country. The advertisement campaign for the lifestyle off-road SUV has also commenced and here you see the Jimny caught on camera during a TVC shoot.

This Jimny will be sold in a total of seven paint schemes (five single- and two dual-tone) including the Kinetic Yellow shade, which was originally developed to make it stand out in poor weather conditions. The prototype you see here wears the same signature colour. The five-door Jimny is underpinned by a ladder frame chassis.

Compared to the global three-door Jimny, the India-spec Jimny has larger proportions and is more spacious offering improved practicality. It is equipped with a three-link rigid axle suspension setup and AllGrip Pro 4WD system with low-range transfer gear (4L mode). The Jimny is renowned for its off-roading characteristics globally for decades.

I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen. pic.twitter.com/2IaC4vUkcI — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 10, 2023

The signature upright body panels and tall pillars along with circular headlamps have been retained accompanying the clamshell bonnet and vertical slits in the front grille. The cabin is loaded with features such as a nine-inch Smart Play Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with HD display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Arkamys Audio, etc.

As for safety, six airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, reverse parking camera and ABS with EBD will be available. The performance will be derived from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K-series petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. It is paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels.

The 4WD transfer case lets you shift seamlessly from 2H two-wheel drive to 4H four-wheel drive on-the-fly. It has an overall length of 3,985 mm, a width of 1,645 mm and a height of 1,720 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm. It will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar.