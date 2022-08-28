Two Mahindra SUVs Launching Over The Next Few Weeks – Details

Mahindra will launch XUV400 electric SUV on September 8 in India and it will likely be followed by the Bolero Neo Plus in the coming weeks

Mahindra recently introduced the Scorpio N in the domestic market and its prices start from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been well received amongst customers and riding on the wave of momentum created by the Scorpio N, Mahindra is preparing to host the launch of the XUV400 early next month while another SUV also appears to be in the pipeline.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic made its showroom entry only recently and it derives power from a new 2.2-litre second-generation mHawk four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, pumping out a maximum power output of 132 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is claimed to be 55 kilograms lighter while enabling 14 per cent higher fuel economy compared to the old model.

The exterior gets subtle cosmetic updates and the cabin gains a host of new features as well. The homegrown SUV specialist has confirmed to launch the XUV400 electric SUV, the zero-emission take on the XUV300 compact SUV. It will continue to be based on the X100 platform but the overall length will be 200 mm longer.

It is also expected to boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX connectivity and ADAS could also be on offer as well. It will compete directly against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and will be equipped with a 150 hp single electric motor. Expect the driving range to be around 400 km and two battery options could be made available as well.

The XUV400 is the production version of the eXUV300 concept showcased at the Auto Expo and its prices could start around Rs. 13-15 lakh. Mahindra’s biggest product assault will come under two sub-brands namely XUV.e and BE (Born Electric) as five all-new e-SUVs based on the INGLO will be introduced over the next few years.

Another product we expect Mahindra to launch in the coming weeks is the Bolero Neo Plus. It could be offered in five variants and get powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It is expected to get an updated exterior and improved features list while offering room for up to 9 passengers.