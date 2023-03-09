Top 10 Midsize SUVs Feb 2023 – Creta, XUV700, Vitara, Kushaq

Hyundai Creta continues to sit at the top of the midsize SUV sales charts in February 2023; Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara moved up to second

In the second month of 2023, Hyundai’s Creta continued to sit at the top of the midsize SUV sales table as 10,421 units were sold against 9,606 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 8 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara moved up the standings to second with a domestic tally of 9,183 units.

The five-seater is currently sold with a mild-hybrid petrol, a CNG and a strong hybrid petrol engine just like its sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Hyryder though finished in the sixth position with a total of 3,307 units. The Kia Seltos was the second most sold midsize SUV in India last month as 6,950 units were recorded.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago with 6,575 units, a YoY positive volume growth of 22 per cent was noted. The Mahindra Scorpio endured the highest YoY within the top ten as 6,950 units were posted as against 2,610 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY sales surge of 166 per cent in India.

Top 10 Midsize SUVs (YoY) February 2023 Sales February 2022 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (8%) 10,421 9,606 2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 9,183 – 3. Kia Seltos (22%) 8,012 6,575 4. Mahindra Scorpio (166%) 6,950 2,610 5. Mahindra XUV700 (9%) 4,505 4,138 6. Toyota Hyrder 3,307 – 7. MG Hector (22%) 2,558 2,102 8. Tata Harrier (-22%) 2,054 2,619 9. Skoda Kushaq (-23%) 1,783 2,307 10. VW Taigun (-31%) 1,657 2,388

The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been well-received by customers since their market debut. The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fifth position with 4,505 units as against 4,138 units in Feb 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 9 per cent. In the second half of the table, MG Motor’s Hector finished in the seventh position.

The Hector gained a facelift earlier this month and it garnered 2,558 unit sales as against 2,102 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 22 per cent. The remaining midsize SUVs in the top ten posted YoY negative sales growth as the Tata Harrier finished eighth ahead of Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

The Harrier recorded 2,054 units against 2,619 units with a drop of 22 per cent. The Skoda Kushaq ended up ninth with 1,783 units against 2,307 units with a decline of 23 per cent on a YoY basis. The VW Taigun rounded out the top ten with 1,657 units.