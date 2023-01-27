Top 7 Trending SUVs In India In 2023 – Mahindra Scorpio N To Tata Punch

In India, the midsize SUV segment is highly popular amongst customers and here we have listed some of the trending ones

The Indian car market is currently seeing a surge in demand for SUVs, with several models becoming increasingly popular among consumers. One of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market is the Mahindra XUV700. With a waiting period of over 18-20 months for some variants, it is one of the most demanding cars in India since its launch.

This premium SUV comes with a bold and striking design, with a host of advanced features and technologies such as a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, ADAS and a 9.2-inch infotainment system. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 185 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 197 horsepower and 380 Nm torque, mated to a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic gearbox is also on offer. The Mahindra XUV700 is priced at around Rs.13.45 Lakh to Rs. 24.95 Lakh.

Another popular SUV in the Indian market is the new Mahindra Scorpio N. The latest version of the Scorpio, the Scorpio N, comes with a host of new features and technologies such as a new grille, new LED headlamps, and new LED tail lamps. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces around 185 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque.

This engine is also mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced at around Rs.12.5-23 Lakh and the waiting period is around 2 years for entry-level and mid-range variants.

The Mahindra Thar is another popular SUV in the Indian market. The new version of the Thar, the Thar RWD, comes with a new diesel engine but features everything similar to the 4WD variant such as front grille, headlamps, infotainment, cruise control and alloy wheels.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces around 117 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Mahindra Thar RWD is priced at around Rs.9.9-12.9 Lakh.

Toyota Hycross and Toyota Hyryder are also trending cars in the Indian market with bookings closed for both cars as of now. The Toyota Hycross comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces around 184 horsepower and 206 Nm of torque. It is priced at around Rs. 24-28 Lakh. The other version is petrol-only which is powered by the same engine but produces 173 bhp and 205 Nm of torque and this variant is priced from Rs. 19 Lakh to Rs. 22 Lakh.

On the other hand, the Toyota Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol & Hybrid engine that produces around 116 horsepower & 102 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque. It is priced at around Rs. 10.5-19.5 Lakh. The waiting period for both cars is now over 1 year for some hybrid variants.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also a trending car in the Indian market as the Toyota Hyryder which is basically the same car with different styling and manufacturer logo. It also comes with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces around 102 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque and the hybrid version with a 1.5-litre cylinder Toyota-sourced hybrid engine which delivers up to 28 kmpl of fuel efficiency. It is priced at around Rs.10-19 Lakh.

Hyundai Creta is another trending car in the Indian market. It comes with 3 engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces around 115 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces around 115 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 138 horsepower and 242 Nm of torque. It is priced at around Rs. 9-18 Lakhs and is the longest-trending car since its launch back in March 2020 in a new avatar.

Tata Punch, the micro-SUV, comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces around 85 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. It is priced at around Rs.5-8 Lakh and it also carries a similar waiting period as of Hyundai Creta for some variants.

All these cars offer a great combination of performance, features and price range, making them some of the most sought-after vehicles in the Indian market.