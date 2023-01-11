2023 MG Hector Facelift Launched, Priced From Rs. 14.73 Lakh

2023 MG Hector facelift features cosmetic updates and a brand new interior alongside a host of new technologies including Level 2 ADAS

MG Motor India has today announced the prices of the facelifted Hector and the Hector Plus in the domestic market following debut a few days ago. They are on display at the brand’s pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Priced at Rs. 14.73 lakh for the new Hector and Rs. 20.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2023 MG Hector Plus, the variants available are Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.

The exterior has received some notable changes including a redesigned diamond pattern front grille, updated tail lamps, headlamps and new LED DRLs, chrome accents and black surrounds. Available in five-, six- and seven-seater configurations, the updated Hector gains Level 2 ADAS technology with a suite of eleven features. The Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) for minimal effort and max safety and auto turn indicators for a hassle-free and safe driving experience.

One of the major highlights of the interior is the 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface and first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing capability as it can be used in the case of an emergency or loss of a key. Courtesy of the remote lock and unlock feature, the car can be unlocked from anywhere.

The key sharing function helps in sharing an additional key with up to two people. It is equipped with over 75 connected features including 100 voice commands and a more advanced i-Smart technology enabling touch-screen control for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lights, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages, 50+ Hinglish commands, Park+ for parking discovery and booking and the Jio-Saavn App for

music and so on.

The equipment list also comprises an Infinity-sourced audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, six airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), disc brake on all four wheels, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.

The interior comes in a two-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish. The six-seater variant features a captain configuration while the seven-seater is available with bench seats. The Hector midsize SUV has been a resounding success for the British automaker and it was the first model introduced by the brand back in 2019.

The thoroughly redesigned dashboard is supplemented by new AC vents faux aluminium trim on the centre console in Hector and a faux wood finish in Hector Plus, a black-beige interior finish on the Hector Plus, a new cupholder and EPB, a seven-inch digital instrument console, etc. The Level 2 ADAS enables lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and rear cross-traffic alert amongst others.

The customers can also avail of “MG Shield” after-sales service options, a standard 5+5+5 package enabling a warranty of five years with unlimited kilometres, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free periodic services. The 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines continue with the former developing 143 PS and 250 Nm while the latter makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. The gasoline mill is paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT and the oil burner gets a six-speed MT. The mild hybrid variant of the petrol engine and the seven-speed DCT are no more.