Top 10 Cars July 2022 – WagonR, Nexon, Creta, Punch, Baleno, Venue

In the month of July 2022, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR continued to sit at the top of the monthly sales standings as 22,588 units were sold against 22,836 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 1 per cent. The WagonR has replaced the Alto as the most preferred entry-level Maruti Suzuki car in India in recent times.

However, the Alto is bracing to make a strong comeback with the new-gen model this month. The Baleno finished in the second position with a total of 17,960 units against 14,729 units in July 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 22 per cent. The Swift compact hatchback finished third with a cumulative tally of 17,539 units against 18,434 units.

The five-seater recorded a YoY de-growth of 5 per cent while the Tata Nexon was not too far behind in the fourth position. The best-selling SUV in the country posted 14,214 unit sales last month against 10,287 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 38 per cent. It helped Tata to achieve its highest ever monthly tally as well in July.

Top 10 Cars (YoY) July 2022 Sales July 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (-1%) 22,588 22,836 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (22%) 17,960 14,729 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-5%) 17,539 18,434 4. Tata Nexon (38%) 14,214 10,287 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (31%) 13,747 10,470 6. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (30%) 13,048 10,057 7. Hyundai Creta (-3%) 12,625 13,000 8. Hyundai Venue (47%) 12,000 8,185 9. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (65%) 11,268 6,818 10. Tata Punch 11,007 –

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the fifth most sold passenger car in India last month as 13,747 units were registered against 10,470 units in July 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 31 per cent. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki’s Eeco finished in the sixth position ahead of Creta, Venue, S-Presso and Punch.

The Eeco managed a total of 13,048 units against 10,057 units with a growth of 30 per cent. Hyundai’s Creta midsize SUV posted 12,625 units last month against 13,000 units with a YoY de-growth of 3 per cent – facelift likely launching in early 2023. The recently updated Venue recorded 12,000 unit sales against 8,185 units with a surge of 47 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso finished in the ninth position with 11,268 units against 6,818 units in July 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 65 per cent while the Tata Punch micro SUV finished tenth by registering its highest monthly yet.