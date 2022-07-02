2022 Hyundai Venue N Line India Launch In The Coming Months

2022 Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be launched in the coming months in India and it will likely be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Just over a couple of weeks ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the facelifted Venue in the domestic market with a starting price of Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level 1.2 petrol MT trim and the tentative waiting period for the compact SUV stands between 12 and 16 weeks depending on the variants chosen by the customers.

The second-largest carmaker in the country was expected to launch the Venue N Line at the time of the facelift’s launch but it appears to be arriving only in the coming months. The Hyundai Venue N Line was caught testing a few months ago on public roads and it could be sold only with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI petrol engine.

In a similar fashion to the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line could be offered in N6 and N8 grades and it could be powered by the turbo petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed iMT transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit in the regular variant.

However, the Hyundai Venue N Line could stick with the seven-speed DCT only. To differentiate itself from the standard model, the exterior and interior will get a number of enhancements. On the outside, it is expected to gain contrast red accents to the front and rear bumpers, red inserts on the roof rails, newly designed alloy wheels, N Line badging on the fender, dual exhaust pipes, etc.

The South Korean auto major could also tune the exhaust note of the Venue N Line to make it sportier while the suspension could be firmed up for improved handling characteristics. The cabin will likely adorn an all-black theme with N Line badging on the seats, steering wheel and other elements.

The equipment list will boast top-end tech and some of the highlights will be six airbags, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ambient lighting, cruise control, engine start/stop button, Bose audio, air purifier, LED projector headlamps with cornering function and a lot more.