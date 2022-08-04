New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 India Launch Likely Tomorrow

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to go on sale tomorrow and it will be underpinned by the same platform as the latest Classic and Meteor

Royal Enfield has been testing a number of new motorcycles for the domestic as well as international markets. The long-awaited Hunter 350’s launch will happen on August 7, 2022 but in the first official teaser video, Royal Enfield also gave us a hint of another motorcycle, the new generation Bullet 350 with a launch date.

The Bullet 350 has been one of the most successful motorcycles in the Chennai-based manufacturer’s history. The Hunter teaser video showed a clip with a poster that said ‘Bullet Meri Jaan’ as we previously informed you and it also had a date, which is tomorrow. Thus, the chances of the all-new Bullet getting launched on August 5, 2022 are high.

However, the company has not made any official confirmation yet and we will have to wait and see what really happens. What makes us optimistic is that the new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has already been spotted testing in its production guise quite a few times. It gets a major makeover compared to the outgoing model with a new powertrain and chassis.

The design of the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 also comes with notable changes but its signature retro elements have been retained such as the circular headlamp, a relaxed handlebar setup, middle set footpegs, side-mounted exhaust system, a set of wired-spoke wheels, muscular front and rear fenders, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round-shaped tail lamp, halogen turn signals, etc.

The existing Bullet 350 is priced at Rs. 1.48 lakh and Rs. 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus expect the upcoming motorcycle to be priced slightly higher. It will be underpinned by the same double cradle frame as the Classic and Meteor and will be equipped with telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear shock absorbers.

As for the performance, the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine develops a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The 2022 RE Bullet 350 will also feature a semi-digital instrument cluster.