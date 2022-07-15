The entry-level Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to get a brand new generation next year with a host of changes

Royal Enfield is currently working on a number of new motorcycles for the Indian market and the list includes the next-generation Bullet 350. The test mule of the upcoming motorcycle has now been spotted clearly giving us all the necessary details. Since it is in close-to-production form, we do expect it to launch sometime in the early parts of next year.

The next-gen Bullet 350 will likely follow the launch of the Hunter 350, which is believed to debut next month as the most affordable offering from the company. The Bullet 350 has been a successful nameplate for the homegrown retro motorcycle manufacturer and the next generation will fall in line with its siblings such as the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350.

The design is unmistakably a Bullet as it features a round-shaped halogen headlamp with a silver casing flanked by bulb pilot lights above while the regular halogen turn indicators can also be clearly seen. We can expect considerable graphical updates to the model and new colour schemes could be part of the package to lure in new customers.

Eagle-eyed readers might have already noted that the upcoming Bullet 350 would not offer a traditional kick starter. Other highlights are chunky front and rear fenders, a curvy fuel tank, a single-piece seat with perhaps better cushioning, a single-piece grab rail, middle set footpegs, and an upright handlebar position to offer relaxed touring characteristics.

The spy pictures also show the presence of vintage spoked wheels, telescopic front forks, a side-mounted exhaust system with black shield, a circular tail lamp and mirrors, an updated instrument cluster, twin-sided rear shock absorbers, etc. It will be based on the double-cradle chassis found in the Meteor and Classic and the retro motorcycle will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine.

It will be good enough to produce a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and comes paired with a five-speed transmission. The braking duties will be handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear with a single-channel ABS system. Expect the price to be around Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).