New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Verna To Be Bigger & More Powerful With ADAS

2023 Hyundai Verna will likely make its world premiere later this year before going on sale in markets like India next year

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) does not have any plans to launch the next-generation Elantra immediately in the domestic market. Speculations surrounding its local debut intensified recently as its SUV sibling, the new Tucson, was launched only a few weeks ago.

However, the second largest car producer in the country appears to be focussing on bringing in an all-new Verna first. It has been prioritised for apparent reasons as it is also a premium product in the midsize space and has the capability to garner good volume numbers. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is said to be significantly larger in size with a spacious cabin.

And thus, it could appeal to a wider band of customers in the midsize as well as executive sedan space. The test mules of the upcoming Verna have already been caught on camera in South Korea and a few months ago in India. Besides having larger proportions, it will have more advanced features and technologies, higher power output, etc.

The report further noted that having a larger sedan targeting two different segments would be enough to eliminate the need for the next-gen Elantra. Internally codenamed BN7, the new-gen Verna will be heavily influenced by the global Elantra as it will follow the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with a prominent grille section and a fastback roofline.

The rear will feature new LED tail lamps while the bumpers, side profile, headlamps, air intake, etc will be entirely different compared to the existing model. The interior will also likely be brand new with the presence of new equipment including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based assistive and safety features.

Under the bonnet, the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5-litre four-pot diesel engines will continue while the 1.4-litre turbo petrol capable of 140 PS could be added to the lineup to take on more potent rivals such as Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus that are equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 150 PS and 250 Nm.