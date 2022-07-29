Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Diesel Cars In India (July 2022) – Verna To Sonet

Diesel cars still are extremely popular in the market, especially amongst buyers with extensive highway usage

We have seen a sharp decline in the demand for small diesel cars in the Indian market in recent years, especially post the BS6 norms. However, a number of buyers still prefer diesel cars for their better fuel economy, strong performance, and excellent long-term reliability. TO cater to such buyers, we still have some brands offering potent diesel cars in India and here is a list of the top 5 most fuel-efficient diesel cars in the Indian market.

1. Hyundai Verna

Claimed Mileage: 25 kmpl

The Hyundai Verna is the only sedan in the segment after the Honda City to be offered with a diesel engine and features a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engine that also does duty in the Creta, Seltos, and the Venue. This engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox and boasts a claimed mileage of 25 kmpl in the manual iteration. The Hyundai Verna diesel price in India starts from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Hyundai i20 Diesel

Claimed Mileage: 25 kmpl

The Hyundai i20 diesel is currently one of the most affordable diesel cars in the Indian market and features a 1.5L diesel engine that is available only with a six-speed manual gearbox. The i20 diesel boasts a claimed mileage of 25 kmpl and takes on the Altroz diesel in the segment. The Hyundai i20 diesel price in India starts from Rs 8.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Honda Amaze

Claimed Mileage: 24.7 kmpl

Priced from Rs 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Honda Amaze is the only diesel compact sedan on sale in the Indian market and features a powerful and fuel-efficient 100 bhp 1.5L diesel engine that churns out 200 Nm. This engine can be had with a manual or a CVT gearbox and boasts a claimed mileage of 24.7 kmpl for the manual variants.

4. Honda City

Claimed Mileage: 24.1 kmpl

The Honda City is often regarded as one of the best sedans in the Indian market and is appreciated for the premium and comfortable package it is offered with. The City can either be had with a 1.5L petrol or a 1.5L diesel engine. The 1.5L diesel engine is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox and has a claimed mileage of 24.1kmpl. The price of the City diesel in India starts from Rs. 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Kia Sonet

Claimed Mileage: 24.1 kmpl

The Kai Sonet is the most affordable Kia car in India and features a 1.5L CRDi engine that can be had with both, manual and automatic gearbox options. The manual iteration boasts a claimed mileage of 24.1 kmpl. The Sonet diesel takes on the rivals like the Nexon, Venue, and XUV300. The Kia Sonet diesel price in India starts from Rs 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).