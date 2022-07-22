New-Gen Hyundai Verna & Creta Facelift To Likely Get ADAS Tech

Hyundai will launch the Tucson on August 4, 2022 and it will become the first model from the brand to be equipped with ADAS-based technologies

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is planning to launch the new generation Tucson on August 4, 2022 in the domestic market. The fourth-gen Tucson has been on sale since September 2020 in the international markets and compared to the outgoing model in India, it is a radical departure inside and out with a more advanced features list.

It will become the first Hyundai model to boast ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based technologies as features such as rear cross-traffic assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, driver attention monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure, autonomous emergency braking, etc will be available to make the new Tucson more attractive than ever before.

With MG making a big deal of the ADAS tech in its cars like Hector, Astor and Gloster, and Mahindra joining the party with the XUV700 and Scorpio N, more manufacturers are working on their own version of active and passive safety features alongside connectivity options. Hyundai will likely add the ADAS package to a host of upcoming cars in India as well.

The second largest car producer in the country is working on introducing the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, the 2022 World Car of the Year, in the coming months. It will be packed with features and is expected to be less expensive than the recently launched Kia EV6 electric crossover as it will be locally assembled at the brand’s production facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The Ioniq 5 will get the ADAS technology and two more upcoming products will likely gain similar features. Hyundai has already commenced the road test of the new generation Verna in India, judging by the spy pictures that emerged a few months ago. It could be launched by the middle of the next calendar year with a new exterior and interior and a more advanced features list.

The hot-selling Hyundai Creta received a facelift late last year in Indonesia and it will arrive in India sometime next year. Besides the frontal updates to stick by the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, it will be equipped with new features and we do expect ADAS to be part of the package as well.