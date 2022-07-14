Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Expected In Nov 2022 With Tucson Like Front

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift will likely get a host of updates inside and out upon its arrival; powertrain options could remain the same

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will more likely introduce the facelifted Creta in the second half of this calendar year and is already on sale in Indonesia. The existing Creta’s design is based on the iX25 sold in China but the updated version follows the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy incorporated by the brand globally and thus the front fascia is totally different.

We do expect the India-spec 2022 Hyundai Creta to have a similar styling as the recently showcased 2022 Tucson and it could reach showrooms following the market launch of the New Tucson in the coming months. Hyundai is known for bringing substantial updates to its mid-life revisions and the upcoming Creta is no different as it builds on the success of the existing model and takes it a notch above.

The second-generation Hyundai Creta made its local debut in early 2020 and it quickly rose to fame by beating Kia Seltos for honours at the top of the sales charts. The facelifted midsize SUV had its global premiere hosted at the 2021 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) and is the first SUV produced by Hyundai there in West Java.

The exterior boasts a redesigned front fascia with a new Parametric Jewel pattern grille, new headlamps and unique LED DRLs alongside a revised fog lamp housing, newly designed alloy wheels, wider central air intake, new skid plate, etc borrowing design cues from the fourth generation Tucson, which is also expected to launch in India in the near future.

The rear takes inspiration from the Russia-spec Creta but the changes are not as dramatic as at the front. The cabin comes with a host of revisions including an upgraded features list comprising features such as ADAS tech enabling autonomous emergency braking, forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist in Indonesia.

We do expect similar assistive features to be available in India as well as the South Korean brand will look to bring in new technologies across the lineup in the near future.

The latest BlueLink, digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and so on will likely be part of the package. As for the performance, the same 1.5L petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.4L turbo petrol will continue.