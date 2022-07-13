New-Gen Hyundai Tucson Debuts In India, Loaded With Tech & Features

New-gen Hyundai Tucson comes with a host of updates cosmetically and inside the cabin while the powertrain options remain the same

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today hosted the domestic premiere of the new generation Tucson and compared to the outgoing model, it comes with a myriad of revisions inside and out. The crossover received its fourth generation globally in September 2020 with radical changes to the exterior and the interior but India continued to be offered with the old model, only fuelling more anticipation.

With competition growing in the premium SUV segments, the second-largest carmaker in the country does not want to miss out on the opportunity and thus the all-new Tucson is here to lock horns with the Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, Citroen C5 Aircross and others. Sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling language, which will also be used in the upcoming Creta facelift and next-gen Verna, the new Tucson gains a thoroughly overhauled front fascia.

It features what Hyundai calls the Parametric Jewel pattern front grille with seamless integration of lights and the triangular-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights are neatly integrated. The main headlamps are positioned lower on the bumper while the muscular bonnet and wide air inlet add to the aggression. The side profile oozes with sportiness courtesy of razor-sharp body panels and squared-off wheel arches.

The large greenhouse comprising a sloping roofline with an integrated spoiler and short overhangs, contrast roof rails and blackened pillars, add to the commendable road presence. It also boasts futuristic alloy wheels, full-width LED tail lamps connecting the T-shaped lights, a sculpted bootlid, a revised rear bumper, a Hyundai badge placed on the lower section of the rear windshield in a near fashion and a hidden wiper.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson composes a thoroughly redesigned interior with a new centre console and dashboard, less use of physical buttons to enhance its premium status, a dual-screen layout (a 10.25-inch screen for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), latest BlueLink connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, ambient lighting function, electric parking brake, wireless charging facility, multiple airbags, connected tech, panoramic sunroof, air purifier, and ADAS based technologies.

The new Tucson will be positioned above the Alcazar in the company’s domestic range and will continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.0-litre CRDi four-cylinder diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 148 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission while the latter kicks out 180 bhp and 400 Nm and is connected to an eight-speed auto.