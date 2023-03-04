Confirmed Car Launches Happening Soon – Maruti, Hyundai, Honda

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx next month while the new generation Hyundai Verna will be introduced on March 21

Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda and MG will launch new models soon in India and here we have given you a low down of what is about to come:

1. New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Verna:

The new generation Hyundai Verna will be launched on March 21, 2023 and its bookings are open at authorised dealerships and online. The midsize sedan is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model and it takes design inspiration from the global Elantra. It also features a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS max power and 253 Nm.

2. MG Comet EV:

Only a couple of days ago, MG India revealed the official name of its upcoming small EV. The MG Comet is a two-door city runaround based on the Wuling Air EV sold in Indonesia. It is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be packed with features on the inside. It will officially go on sale in May and will have a range of up to 300 km on a single charge.

3. Honda Midsize SUV:

The midsize five-seater SUV from Honda will be introduced by the middle of this year and it will be based on the modified version of the Amaze’s platform. It will have a lot in common with the fifth-generation City and will be equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid petrol engine to take on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the five-door Jimny. The compact SUV coupe will hit the market next month and is based on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno. It is powered by a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. It will also be loaded with features.

5. 5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will enter production next month ahead of its market launch around May 2023. The lifestyle off-road SUV uses a 1.5L K15B petrol engine and is connected to a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter AT. It will also be exported to foreign markets.