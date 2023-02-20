Honda Midsize SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

Honda Midsize SUV will be unveiled this summer before the price announcement in the second half of this year in India

Honda Cars India officially teased its long due midsize SUV last month while confirming that the five-seater will be revealed this summer. We do expect the model to have its prices announced later this calendar year and it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

Ahead of its market debut, the midsize SUV has been spotted testing for the first time on public roads and is in line with the teaser image released. It gives us an in-depth look at what the model will possess. Although blurry, the spy images show a front fascia heavily inspired by the new WR-V unveiled late last year in Indonesia and other global Honda SUVs.

It comprises sharp-looking headlamps with prominent LED Daytime Running Lights, a clamshell-shaped bonnet with creases, a separate cluster for the LED fog lamps and a wide central air intake. We can also expect plenty of chrome detailing. Elsewhere, black finished alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps as in the WR-V, high-mounted stop lamp, a spoiler, etc can also be seen.

The square-shaped wheel arches could have black cladding in the finished product. The Honda midsize SUV will be underpinned by the modified version of the Amaze’s platform and it will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres. The interior will feature a new electronic architecture and the features list will likely boast a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ADAS tech from City, a digital cluster and a wireless charger.

It will have several commonalities with the fifth generation City on the features front. As for the performance, it will use the same 1.5-litre NA four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engines from the midsize sedan, which will get a mild facelift in the coming weeks. The strong hybrid mill will take the fight directly to the Hyryder and Grand Vitara.

The regular petrol engine currently producing around 121 hp will be paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT while the strong hybrid unit will be linked with an eCVT. The powertrains will comply with BSVI stage 2 emission standards and no diesel engine will be offered.