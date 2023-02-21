10 New Cars Launching In The Coming Months – Innova To Jimny

Toyota will be relaunching the Innova Crysta diesel in the Indian market while a host of new SUVs are waiting to arrive in the coming months as well

Multiple brands are gearing up to launch many new cars and SUVs in the Indian market including Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Citroen and Tata. Here are all the upcoming cars and SUVs in the Indian market that you should check out.

1. Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel

The Innova Crysta is one of the most comfortable and dependable MPVs in the country and will soon be making a comeback in the market. The new facelift model will be offered with many cosmetic updates and will only be offered with a 2.4L diesel engine. To be sold alongside the Innova Hycross in the country, the new Innova Crysta facelift will be offered with a manual gearbox option channelling power to the rear wheels as standard.

2. Citroen eC3

Soon after launching the C3 hatchback in India, Citroen is now all set to launch its first electric car in the market. To be called the eC3, this new electric hatchback will be offered with a single motor setup with a claimed power and torque output of 57 hp and 143 Nm respectively. The electric hatchback will share its exterior styling with the C3 hatchback and will be offered with a 29.2 kWh battery pack.

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country and gives strong competition to the rivals like the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet. The brand is working on the Brezza CNG which will be going on sale in next few months in the country. This new version will be powered by a 1.5L bi-fuel CNG engine that is likely to deliver 100 hp and 136 Nm of maximum torque. The brand is also likely to offer this engine with a 6-speed AT gearbox in addition to a 5-speed manual gearbox option.

4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Jimny lifestyle off-roader will hit the market around May 2023 and it will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels. The five-door Jimny has larger proportions than the regular three-door sold across the globe.

5. Hyundai Verna

The next-gen Hyundai Verna will make its Indian debut in March this year and will compete against other sedans like the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, VW Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. The new Verna will be offered with two engine options – 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo petrol. Unlike before, no diesel engine will be on offer for the buyers. In addition to this, the new Verna will also boast a number of new features in addition to a more spacious and comfortable cabin.

6. Lexus RX

Lexes India is also gearing up to launch the new RX SUV in the Indian market after showcasing it at the Auto Expo 2023. It is likely to be made available in two trim options – RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance. Furthermore, it will be offered with two engine options – 2.5l turbo petrol and 2.4L turbo petrol – both of which get with a strong hybrid assist. For those wondering, the 2.5L engine will only be offered with a CVT gearbox while the latter will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in the country in April and will be positioned as a direct rival to the cars like the Tata Punch and the Citreon C3. Based on the new Baleno hatchback, the Maruti Fronx will be offered with two engine options – 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.2L NA petrol.

8. Honda City Facelift

The Honda City facelift will also make its Indian debut in the next couple of weeks and will take on the rivals like the Hyunadai Verna, VW Virtus, and the Skoda Slavia. In addition to the exterior styling updates, the new City facelift will also be offered with many new features and updated engine options. From what we know so far, the new City will not be offered with a diesel engine option for buyers looking for a fuel-efficient and cheap-to-run diesel sedan.

9. Tata Harrier/Safari

Tata will also be launching the updated Safari and the Harrier iteration in India soon. These new models will be offered with new features like ADAS, updated infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and new digital instrument console. In addition to this, both SUVs will continue to be offered with the same 2.0L diesel engine and will boast a strong exterior design language.