MG Comet Is The Name Of Upcoming Compact EV For India

MG Comet has been confirmed to launch soon in India and the two-door compact EV will target urban commuters

MG Motor India has today announced the name of its upcoming electric vehicle for the domestic market. Dubbed the ‘Comet’, the name is inspired by the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race. The electric vehicle will have a small footprint and it targets customers wanting to do city commutes.

The MG Comet is said to provide ‘seamless mobility, which is connected, automatic, electric and shared’. Speaking of the upcoming model, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said: “We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a ‘leap of faith’ in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us.”

It is worth noting that the Hector midsize SUV’s name has been derived from a World War II fighter British biplane built in the late 1930s. In a similar fashion, the Gloster is named after a prototype jet-engine aircraft that was made in Britain and first flown in 1941. The company currently sells the Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, Astor and ZS EV in India.

The MG Comet EV is based on the Wuling Air EV, which is already retailed in Indonesia. The Air EV has an overall length of 2.9 metres and a wheelbase of 2.01 metres and the same proportions could be retained for India as well. The two-door model will be packed with features on the inside including a twin 10.25-inch display – one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation.

The top-end variants are expected to feature upmarket surface finish and materials. The city runabout could be available with more than one battery pack but no official information has been made yet. However, MG has divulged that the Comet will go on sale soon in India and thus more details are expected to trickle down sooner rather than later.

The Wuling Air EV is available with 20-25 kWh battery packs with a driving range of up to 150 km. The battery will be locally sourced from Tata AutoComp and it will use LFP cells. Expect the base price to hover around Rs. 10.5 lakh and it won’t have any direct rivals in India.