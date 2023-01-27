6 Upcoming Maruti Cars Within Next One Year – 3 SUVs, 1 MPV & More

Maruti Suzuki is developing a number of new models for launch over the next year or so including a trio of SUVs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to introduce a slew of new models over the next twelve months or so in the domestic market. At the 2023 Auto Expo, the largest car producer in the country showcased three of its upcoming models as the CNG version of the Brezza, the Fronx compact coupe SUV and the five-door Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV debuted. Here is a complete list of all the upcoming offerings from the Indo-Japanese manufacturer:

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Brezza CNG will go on sale in the coming months and it will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol. Except for the addition of the CNG badge, no other exterior changes are likely. The compact SUV will become the first model in its segment to boast a CNG powertrain and it will be offered in multiple variants.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Based on the Baleno, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx sits on the Heartect platform. The compact coupe SUV will be launched in March or April and its bookings are already underway. It will be equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The Jimny has been a long time coming and it will hit the showrooms around May 2023. The five-door lifestyle off-roader has bigger proportions than the global three-door Sierra and it will derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine. It will be linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT transferring power to all four wheels through Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system.

4. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

The launch of the Fronx is expected to be followed by a C-segment MPV by the middle or the third quarter of this calendar year. The C-MPV will be positioned above the XL6 and is nothing but the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. It will feature a 2.0-litre NA petrol and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol mill with claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl.

5. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The Swift is one of the best-selling cars in the country on a consistent basis and Maruti Suzuki will bring in an all-new generation in the first half of 2024 with a plethora of revisions inside and out. It will be more premium than the outgoing model and will take an evolutionary approach to design. The next-gen Swift will be equipped with a strong hybrid petrol mill capable of a claimed mileage of over 35 kmpl.

6. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to launch in the months following the market debut of its hatchback sibling. The highest-selling sedan in India will also be subjected to a myriad of changes and it will have plenty in common with the next-gen Swift including the powertrain options.