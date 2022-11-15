New-Gen Maruti Swift To Feature Strong Hybrid Engine, 35+ KMPL Mileage

New-gen Maruti Swift will reportedly be introduced in the first half of 2024 and it will feature a heavily localised 1.2-litre strong hybrid mill

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is expected to launch the all-new generation Swift compact hatchback and Dzire compact sedan in the first quarter of 2024. They are highly popular in the domestic market and lead their respective segments with ease. The new-gen Swift will more likely make its global debut sometime next year before going on sale in Japan and European markets.

Internally codenamed YED, they will be equipped with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine codenamed Z12E as opposed to the K12C engine, which is a four-cylinder unit. The new powertrain will feature the strong hybrid technology found in the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and it will be more fuel efficient.

The largest car producer in the country has been expanding its CNG portfolio rapidly in recent months to address the customers wanting to own fuel-efficient vehicles across different segments. The strong hybrid tech will further push this strategy as the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire will reportedly become the most fuel-economical passenger cars in India upon arrival.

The upcoming strong hybrid powertrain will be heavily localised but it will likely be sold only in the top-spec variants. Those on a tight budget can go with the existing 1.2-litre K12C four-cylinder mill as it will remain on the stable and it will continue to be mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.

Maruti Suzuki appears to be targeting a fuel efficiency of 35 to 40 kmpl in ARAI test conditions for the new generation Swift and Dzire making them the most fuel efficient. The existing Swift and Dzire have claimed fuel economy of 22.5 kmpl and 24.1 kmpl respectively. The strong hybrid unit will also help Maruti Suzuki to meet the forthcoming stringent emission standards.

The test mules of the new-gen Swift have already been caught testing elsewhere giving us a hint of what to anticipate as it will take an evolutionary approach to design. The cabin will also be more upmarket with the inclusion of new features and technologies.