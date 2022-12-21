Upcoming Maruti C-MPV (Hycross Based) To Likely Launch In Q3 2023

Maruti C-MPV will be based on Toyota Innova Hycross and it could be powered by a 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will announce the prices of the Innova Hycross sometime next month in India and its deliveries will commence thereafter. It will be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, which will be hosted in Greater Noida. The new generation Innova will be accompanied by the updated version of the Innova Crysta and thus an expansive range will be formed.

Reports emerged on the internet suggest that the Toyota Innova Hycross will spawn a Maruti Suzuki derivative and thus it will become the first cross-badged Toyota supplied to the largest car producer in the country. Maruti Suzuki will display as many as 16 vehicles at the Auto Expo including an EV concept, two all-new SUVs, Wagon R flex fuel prototype, etc.

The upcoming SUVs are the Baleno-based compact crossover (YTB) and the five-door Jimny lifestyle off-roading SUV. Toyota, on the other hand, is expected to launch a badge-engineered version of the YTB in the second half of 2023 as its donor will be out in the market by March or April 2023. Reports indicate that the Maruti Suzuki premium MPV will be launched as early as August 2023.

We do expect it to arrive after the market launch of the five-door Jimny, which appears to be slated for August 2023 and thus the Maruti MPV could arrive only later next year. The design of the Maruti Suzuki C-segment MPV will more likely be influenced by the Grand Vitara and it could be sold in seven- and eight-seater configurations as the Innova Hycross.

It is expected to be underpinned by the same modular TNGA-C platform. With a traditional front-wheel drive layout, it could have a similar interior space as its donor. The performance will more likely be derived from the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol and the 2.0-litre four-pot Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack.

The hybridised petrol engine will be good enough to develop around 186 PS and it will be coupled only with an e-CVT and it could enable a claimed fuel economy of well over 21 kmpl. The equipment list could come with a layered dashboard, a large MID, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, ADAS-based tech, and so on.