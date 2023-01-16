5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variant Wise Features & Tech Explained

5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will go on sale around March or June 2023 and it will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the five-door Jimny and the Fronx coupe SUV. The latter will go on sale around March or April while the former will be introduced in May or June 2023. Both models will be retailed through Nexa premium dealerships and they hold plenty of significance for the brand in expanding its SUV market share.

The five-door Jimny is different from its three-door global Jimny Sierra in a big way. It is more spacious courtesy of the longer wheelbase and the two additional doors enabling more room for occupants with a boot having more volume. It is also packed with better equipment including a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options.

The Jimny has been renowned for its go-anywhere capabilities for many decades in the international markets and Maruti Suzuki will offer the famed AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer gear (4L mode) in India as well. The performance will be derived from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine, capable of producing a maximum power output of 105 hp.

It will have a peak torque output of 134 Nm. The engine will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a four-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option. The ladder frame chassis based Jimny will be retailed in two trim levels namely Zeta and Alpha and it will compete against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha.

The largest car producer in the country will sell the five-door Jimny with a host of standard safety features including ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, hill hold assist and six airbags and a total of seven paint schemes will be retailed. Here we have mentioned the variant-wise features:

Variant: Zeta; Engine: 1.5L MT or AT

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Electronic Stability Program

Six airbags

Steel wheels

Rear defogger

Colour MID

Four Power windows

Reverse parking camera

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Smartplay Pro connectivity

Four-speaker sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Brake limited slip differential

Variant: Alpha; Engine: 1.5L MT or AT

Alongside features offered in Zeta, the top-spec Alpha trim gets

Nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Smartplay Pro+ connectivity

Arkamys audio

Keyless start

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

Body-coloured door handles

Alloy wheels

Automatic headlamps

LED headlamps

LED fog lamps