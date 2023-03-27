Updated Hyundai Sonata Revealed With A Striking Exterior

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata gains a revised front fascia and rear end while the interior has also received new features

The updated Hyundai Sonata has been displayed globally with a number of changes inside and out. The eighth-generation sedan has received big updates on the outside as it takes design inspiration from the latest Kona lineup. The front fascia comprises a more prominent grille section, sleeker lines, a more muscular bonnet, and a sportier headlamp cluster.

Other highlights are a horizontal LED light bar covering the width of the vehicle, black garnish at the lower part when viewed from the sides, an updated rear with a new bootlid, a new LED light bar, 19-inch alloy wheels in the N Line variant, etc. The 2024 Hyundai Sonata also gains a host of additions inside the cabin to further elevate its appeal to customers.

The interior comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Both are positioned with a curved display sitting atop the layered dashboard. The South Korean auto major has also added a shift-by-wire controller in place of a gear selector.

The revised Hyundai Sonata appears to have its powertrain lineup carried over but no official confirmation has been made yet. The regular 2.5L turbo four-cylinder petrol engine will be available as standard and it develops a maximum power output of 290 hp and 421 Nm of peak torque in the N Line variant. The standard motor will replace the 1.6L mill in select markets.

At the Seoul Mobility Show, Hyundai will host the global premiere of the updated 2024 Sonata and the motoring show will be hosted between March 30 and April 9, 2023. The same Sensuous Sportiness philosophy based new generation Hyundai Verna was launched only a few days ago in India and is priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is sold with a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L NA petrol engine. The former produces 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm. The NA gasoline unit is linked with a six-speed MT or an iVT while the turbo petrol can be had with a six-speed MT or a DCT.