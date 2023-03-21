All-New 2023 Hyundai Verna Vs Old Verna – 5 Key Differences

This 2023 Hyundai Verna vs old Verna comparison gives you a detailed look at all the key differences between these sedans

Hyundai has introduced the new generation Verna in India today and is quite a departure compared to the outgoing model. The midsize sedan has been through plenty of changes inside and out and here we have talked about the five key differences between these two models:

1. Price:

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level price has gone up by around Rs. 50,000 but the lack of diesel engine meant that the range-topping 1.5L turbo petrol DCT’s price is around Rs. 60,000 cheaper.

The 1.0L turbo petrol was sold for a price of Rs. 16.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus the new bigger and more powerful motor is just over one lakh costlier. It must be noted that the new Verna undercuts its main rivals Honda City (Rs. 11.49-15.97 lakh), VW Virtus (Rs. 11.32-18.42 lakh) and Skoda Slavia (Rs. 11.29-18.40 lakh).

2. Dimensions:

The new-gen Hyundai Verna has bigger proportions than the old model as it is 95 mm longer, 36 mm wider and has a 70 mm longer wheelbase. It, in fact, has the longest wheelbase in its segment and is the widest and has the largest bootspace and as well. Compared to the outgoing model, the boot can hold 48 litres more volume and both share the same height of 1,475 mm.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Old Dimensions (New/Old) Length 4,535 mm/4,440 mm Width 1,765 mm/1,729 mm Height 1,475 mm/1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm/2,600 mm Bootspace 528 L/480 L

3. Performance:

One of the biggest changes comes in the powertrain department as the 2023 Hyundai Verna gets a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine replacing the 1.0L petrol unit. The 1.5L NA MPi petrol mill continues with the same power and torque figures. While the two available petrol engines are more fuel efficient, they also comply with RDE and E20 standards.

The more powerful turbo petrol engine makes 160 PS and 253 Nm to compete directly against VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia’s 150 PS 1.5L Evo petrol engine-equipped variants. It can be had with a six-speed MT or seven-speed DCT option and it does 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds with a claimed fuel economy of 20.6 kmpl. However, the diesel engine will be sorely missed!

Performance 2023 Verna Old Verna Engine 1.5L NA Petrol/1.5L Turbo Petrol 1.5L P/1.0L P/1.5 D Power 115 PS/160 PS 115 PS/120 PS/115 PS Torque 144 Nm/253 Nm 144 Nm/172 Nm/250 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed MT & iVT/6-Speed MT & DCT 6-Speed MT & CVT/DCT/6-Speed MT & AT

4. Features:

The old Verna was already a feature-packed segment with equipment such as an eight-inch touchscreen, semi-digital console, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, LED headlamps, machined alloy wheels, in-car connected tech, ventilated front seats, leather seat upholstery, adjustable headrests, etc.

However, the new-gen sedan takes it a notch higher with the presence of ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel, smart tailgate, powered front seats with ventilated and message functions, an electric sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, six airbags as standard, more advanced BlueLink connectivity with multiple language support, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and so on.

5. Design:

Over the years, every major update of the Hyundai Verna saw big visual revisions and this time it is no different. Gone are the already well-established executive looks of the old Verna as the brand opts towards a more modern philosophy courtesy of the Sensuous Sportiness styling language. The brand new front fascia and rear along with razor-sharp body lines and a fastback roofline, Hyundai has boldly transformed it into a sporty avatar.