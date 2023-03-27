List Of 2023 Hyundai Verna Features Expected In Creta Facelift

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will share quite a few features with the recently launched new-gen Hyundai Verna in India

The new-Gen Hyundai Verna had been launched recently and it comes with an all-new design and loads of newly added features like Hyundai’s SmartSense level-two driver-assistance suite (ADAS), new cabin theme and a new powertrain. Now, Hyundai is looking to provide the same features for its upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift after concluding the successful Verna Launch recently.

The compact SUV’s current generation model was introduced in 2020, and it hasn’t received any substantial updates since then. However, the segment’s competition has increased, and the Creta would require significant upgrades to distinguish it from the existing crowd.

Powertrain options

The new Verna comes with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which generates 160PS and 253Nm of torque. The Alcazar is also equipped with the same engine. The same six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT transmissions might also be included in the 2024 Creta. This powertrain will replace the 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine in the present SUV for a DCT automatic. Moreover, the Creta would surpass the Skoda-Volkswagen combination as the most powerful vehicle in the segment with the addition of the new turbo-petrol engine.

Design elements: Interior, Exterior and other features

The interior style for the new Hyundai Creta and Verna sedan is most likely to be similar. It is expected to have an integrated dual display setup with a touchscreen infotainment panel on one and a digital driver display on the other side. New front seats with heating and ventilation features will also be included. Also, the switchable climate and infotainment controls from the sixth-generation new Verna are probably going to be added to the facelifted SUV. Furthermore, the touch unit includes controls for the air conditioner and also functions as the infotainment audio system.

Similar to the newly launched Verna, the new Creta compact SUV might include red brake callipers, blacked-out wheels, dual-tone paint, dual-tip exhausts, and other features. Also, the interior cabin scheme for the turbo model could be all-black with red accents for a sportier feel.

Hyundai has now introduced ADAS on the new Verna, and the Creta should follow suit. The Radar-Camera based ADAS tech offers features such as blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, front collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control.

Current Pricing

The new Hyundai Creta will likely go on sale in the first half of 2024. While the existing Creta is sold for between Rs. 10.84 lakh and Rs. 19.13 lakh, the new Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom).