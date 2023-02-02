Updated 2023 Hyundai Alcazar Launched In India With New Features

2023 Hyundai Alcazar now gets six airbags as standard; 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines now meet BSVI stage 2 emission norms

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced the refreshed Alcazar as the Model Year 2023 update comes with the addition of more standard safety features. The existing petrol and diesel engines now meet more stringent emission standards. While Hyundai has hiked the prices of the 2023 Venue and Creta, the Alcazar’s prices remain the same as before.

The base 2023 Hyundai Alcazar Prestige Executive petrol carries a price tag of Rs. 16.10 lakh while the top-end Signature (O) diesel is priced at Rs. 20.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV can be bought as a six- or a seven-seater and is positioned above the Creta in the brand’s domestic lineup. It is available in Prestige, Platinum and Signature variants.

The second largest carmaker in the country has made available six airbags as standard with the 2023 Alcazar. Previously, driver and front passenger airbags were standard while the side and curtain airbags were sold from Platinum grade onwards. To conserve fuel, Hyundai has incorporated the integrated starter generator to enable an idle start/stop function.

With no change in performance, the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The powertrains are now RDE compliant and are E20 fuel ready (petrol and ethanol blend). The sole gasoline mill develops a maximum power output of 159 hp and 191 Nm of peak torque.

The oil burner kicks out 115 hp and 250 Nm. Both powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Hyundai Alcazar competes against MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 in the domestic market. In a similar fashion, Hyundai has updated the powertrain lineup of the Venue and Creta to meet BSVI stage 2 emission standards.

The 2023 Hyundai Venue uses a more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine developing 116 hp and 250 Nm and is available only with a six-speed manual transmission. It can also be bought with the familiar 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre petrol engines. The 2023 Creta is available with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre petrol engines in India.