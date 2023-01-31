Hyundai Alcazar Is An Appealing Upgrade For Family-Based Customers

Hyundai Alcazar features an impressive design with a practical interior comprising high-tech features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the Alcazar in the Indian market in mid-2021, capitalizing on the popularity of the Creta. The Alcazar features distinctive design updates, creating a premium appearance and a bold and mature look on the tarmac. It is a complete package in terms of exterior, interior and features offered.

The Hyundai Alcazar is available in three grades – Signature, Prestige, and Platinum – and is priced from Rs. 16.10 lakh to Rs. 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV features a spacious trunk with a capacity of 180 litres with all seats in place and can be purchased with a six or seven-seater configuration giving more options to a variety of customers.

The Hyundai Alcazar boasts a well-appointed and practical interior with a wheelbase length of 2,760 mm. The range of features and technologies that will make your life easier include a voice-controlled smart panoramic sunroof and middle-row seats that can be easily adjusted, split functionality for further enhancing its practicality and much more.

The Hyundai Alcazar comes equipped with a cup holder for middle-row passengers with captain seats. The luxurious interior boasts a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-speaker Bose surround sound, an air purification system with AQI display, front-row sliding sun visor, seat back table with retractable cup holder and device holder, a rear window sunshade, and a lot more.

The three-row premium SUV is equipped with three driving modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort – which can be selected based on the driving conditions and driver preferences. Additionally, it offers Snow, Sand, and Mud traction modes for various terrains. In addition, BlueLink connectivity, connected tech, 64-colour ambient lighting function, an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat and puddle lamps projecting Hyundai logo can also be found.

The Hyundai Alcazar is retailed with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder MPi gasoline mill and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine. The former is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm of peak torque. The latter generates a peak power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm. Each can be bought with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The petrol engine defines performance and it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 9.5 seconds. For those wanting to own a mileage-oriented version, the oil burner is definitely the way to go.

The Alcazar is brimmed with practicality, topped off by a powerful petrol and a frugal diesel engine. The equipment list and safety features are other luring factors to buy this SUV!