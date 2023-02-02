2023 Hyundai Venue Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 7.68 Lakh

2023 Hyundai Venue now gains the more powerful version of the 1.5-litre diesel engine as it produces 115 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque

Hyundai has introduced the updated MY2023 Venue in the domestic market with a more powerful diesel engine and changes to the features list. The 2023 Hyundai Venue has a starting price of Rs. 7.68 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The most significant of the updates is the uprated 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDi turbo diesel engine.

It now produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque as in the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos due to RDE compliance. The same powertrain used to develop 100 PS and 240 Nm. It is linked with a six-speed manual transmission only in the 2023 Venue but it can be had with the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Creta midsize SUV.

The 2023 Hyundai Venue will continue to compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc. The segment leading Tata Nexon uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine kicking out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Thus, the updated diesel engine in the Venue will help it to take the fight to the diesel-powered Nexon.

Hyundai Venue New Price Old Price E 1.2 MT 7.68 Lakh 7.62 Lakh S 1.2 MT 8.90 Lakh 8.79 Lakh S(O) 1.2 MT 9.73 Lakh 9.58 Lakh S(O) 1.0 iMT 10.40 Lakh 10.15 Lakh SX 1.2 MT 10.89 Lakh 10.77 Lakh S(O) 1.0 DCT 11.36 Lakh 11.11 Lakh SX(O) 1.0 iMT 12.31 Lakh 12.06 Lakh SX(O) 1.0 DCT 12.96 Lakh 12.71 Lakh S+ 1.5 MT Diesel 10.40 Lakh 10.15 Lakh SX 1.5 MT Diesel 11.62 Lakh 11.62 Lakh SX(O) 1.5 MT Diesel 12.51 Lakh 12.51 Lakh

From the mid-level S(O) variant onwards, the updated Venue now gain side airbags, which was previously available in the top-end SX(O) model. It is also available in the N6 grade of the Venue N Line. The safety features list will comprise ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSC (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

Other highlights are automatic headlights, engine immobiliser, burglar alarm, reverse parking sensors and reversing camera with dynamic guidelines. On the inside, the diesel SX trim has some of its features taken out of the equation like armrest with cup holder and rear seat recliner. These will now be sold only in the top-end SX (O) trim.

Besides these updates, everything else remains similar as the Venue continues to get the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.