Updated 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched At Rs. 2.22 Lakh

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan gains three colour schemes namely Glacier Blue, Dune Brown and Sleet Black in India

Royal Enfield has introduced the updated version of the Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer in the domestic market. One of the highly popular advs in the country gets minor cosmetic changes while three new colour schemes have been added to the lineup. The 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with Glacier Blue, Dune Brown and Sleet Black body shades.

The Chennai-based manufacturer has noted that the three new paint schemes have been inspired by the colours found across the Himalayan landscape. The Glacier Blue takes inspiration from the frigid glaciers of the Himalayan while the Dune Brown is in accordance with the colour of the dunes in the Nubra Valley, Ladakh.

The arrival of the three new colour schemes has widened the offering to a total of six shades – Pine Green, Granite Black and Gravel Grey are the existing ones as the Gravel Grey, Rocker Red and Lake Blue shades have been discontinued. Besides the inclusion of new colourways, the Royal Enfield Himalayan gains a new debossed logo on the grille section and side panelling.

In addition, a USB charging port is also offered as standard. The entry-level variant of the Himalayan is priced at Rs. 2.16 lakh while the Glacier Blue and Sleek Black cost Rs. 2.23 lakh respectively. The Dune Brown, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). With minor cosmetic updates, no mechanical changes have been made.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan continues to derive power from a 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine developing a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed transmission. The equipment list comprises a dual-channel ABS system, switchable rear ABS, hazard lamp switch, etc.

The Himalayan rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and is suspended on telescopic front forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear. RE is currently working on a 450 cc liquid-cooled Himalayan based on a new platform. It is expected to go on sale sometime next year to compete against the KTM 390 Adventure.