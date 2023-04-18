Upcoming Kia Sonet Facelift – What We Know So Far

Kia Sonet Facelift was spied for the first time recently, sparking rumours of its launch in the near future. Exterior design as well as the interiors to a get major overhaul

Kia India launched its second product in the domestic market in the form of Sonet back in 2020. Over the course of time, the compact SUV has performed pretty well in terms of sales and has helped the brand establish its ground in the Indian market.

The rumours of the Kia Sonet Facelift were floating since last year and in the most recent development, the test mule was spotted a few weeks ago. Although the prototype is fully covered and has been spotted on foreign soil, the new model will likely be launched in India as well in the near future.

Exterior Design Changes

Going by the spy images, it is quite clear that the facelifted model will get a heavily revised front fascia with all-new headlamps, fog lamps and DRLs along with a new front bumper to accommodate the new elements. The overall silhouette seems to be exactly the same and the side profile could get some minor revision along with a new design for alloy wheels.

The rear profile cannot be properly judged due to the heavy covers, however, the exposed area reveals that the tail lamps are completely new and are vertically stacked. The rear bumper appears to be identical to the current model, however, some minor tweaks are highly likely.

Interior Layout and Features

Inside the cabin, the Sonet Facelift will remain more or less the same. While some new feature additions are quite obvious, we expect some updates to the layout and upholstery as well. The current model is well equipped in terms of features and the facelift will surely follow the same lane.

Powertrain and Launch Timeline

The Kia Sonet Facelift will be powered by the same set of powertrain options, i.e. 1.2 litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre CRDi diesel and a 1.0-litre tGDi petrol engine, mated to the same familiar transmission options. Talking about the launch timeline, the Sonet facelift is expected to debut by early 2024 as the Seltos facelift is already slated for a launch in the second half of 2023.