Kia Sonet Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time – All Changes

Kia Sonet Facelift will more likely be revealed towards the end of this year before going on sale in markets like India in early 2024

Kia India has the Sonet as one of its top-selling models in India. The compact SUV competes against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger amongst others in the highly competitive segment. The Sonet has been on sale for nearly three years now and it will get a facelift later this year.

The first-ever spy images of the facelifted Sonet have come up on the internet from South Korea and it will likely be unveiled around December 2023. Thus, it could be launched in markets like India and Indonesia in early 2024. Despite wearing camouflage, some of the design changes incorporated in the facelift can be seen.

The updated Kia Sonet will be shipped from the brand’s manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh as it acts as the production hub. The front fascia comprises sleeker headlights and the grille design has been revised with a new piano black finish. The updated bumper gets more prominent fog lamp housings and they are connected by newly designed LED DRLs.

While the overall dimensions will remain similar, the 2024 Kia Sonet will get updated L-shaped LED taillights and a redesigned rear bumper. The 16-inch alloy wheels will also be new. The interior could be subjected to a major overhaul in terms of the design of the dashboard layout and centre console. The Sonet is already loaded with features but new equipment and tech will be added too.

As for the performance, the Sonet uses a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing around 83 PS and 114 Nm while the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine kicks out 120 PS and 172 Nm. The solo 1.5L VGT four-cylinder diesel engine delivers 116 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. All three powertrains are expected to be carried over with the same transmission choices.

The compact SUV segment will see the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx this month. The facelifted Nexon is also heading to showrooms in Q3 2023 while the Fronx-based Toyota SUV coupe also appears to be in the developmental stages.

Spy Image Source: Autospy.net