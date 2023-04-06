2023 Kia Seltos Spied With Dual Exhausts, Sequential Turn Signals

Based on the recent spy images, the upcoming 2023 Kia Seltos will feature dual exhausts and sequential turn indicators

Kia debuted in the Indian market with the launch of Seltos as its first offering. It was the year 2019 and now fast forwarding to 2023 the mid-size is ready to receive its first facelift soon. Although the new model has been launched globally, the Korean carmaker is taking its own sweet time to launch in the country.

And why not? The Kia Seltos has been a consistent seller for the brand and the one which established it in the market. The SUV has already been spied several times in India during test runs; however, some new details have emerged based on the latest spotting. There was a buzz in the market that the India-spec Seltos Facelift will be different from the global model, both in terms of design as well as equipment on offer.

This seems to be turning true as the test mule was sporting a different design for the tail lamps with sequential turn indicators, as compared to the international model. The sequential indicators work by playing around with multiple thin vertical LED lighting strips, which is quite different from the global model which sports a sleek horizontal LED strip.

In addition to this, dual exhausts, one on each end, will also be part of the package, which is not available in the international model. Kia could reserve this dual exhaust treatment for the sporty X-Line or the GT-Line trims. Apart from this, there will be a lot of resemblance to the global model, in terms of front design, interior layout and more.

Talking about features, the Seltos Facelift will definitely get Level 2 ADAS tech along with a panoramic sunroof. Under the hood, the Seltos Facelift will continue with the same set of powertrain combinations, however, the 1.4-litre T-GDi unit will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit, putting out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.5 litre CRDi diesel mill will be paired to a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, with identical power figures. The 1.5 litre NA petrol engine will also continue with the facelift model.