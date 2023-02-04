2023 Kia Seltos Facelift With 160 HP Engine Arriving Soon

2023 Kia Seltos facelift gets a brand new front fascia and a rear end while the features list gains new equipment and technologies including ADAS

Kia India is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Seltos in the domestic market by the middle of this year or in the third quarter. Although the launch timeline is not officially confirmed, the 2023 Kia Seltos will feature a number of revisions inside and out and it will be the first major update for the midsize SUV since its market debut in 2019.

Last year, Kia unveiled the updated Seltos in Busan, South Korea and similar changes will be incorporated in the India-bound model. The front fascia gains a revised grille section and new LED Daytime Running Lights along with new headlamps. Other exterior changes are newly designed alloy wheels, new LED tail lamps connected by an LED light bar, a new tailgate and rear bumper, etc.

The cabin will come with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a rotary dial in place of the regular gear lever in the AT variants, and an updated features list comprising panoramic sunroof, smart cruise control, highway driving assistance, a 360-degree camera system, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), six airbags, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and so on.

The 2023 Seltos will also likely become the first Kia in India to boast ADAS based driver assistive and safety features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking. As for the performance, a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 160 hp and 253 Nm of peak torque will be available.

It will act as a replacement for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available in the existing model producing 140 hp and 242 Nm. It could be paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The already available 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain will continue kicking out 115 hp/144 Nm, and 115 hp/250 Nm respectively.

The same gearbox combinations will stay put as well. The 2023 Kia Seltos will compete against Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, etc.