Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch Likely In Mid 2023 – All Details

Kia Seltos facelift will more likely go on sale by the middle of next year and it gets a host of revisions inside and out

Kia Motor India has confirmed that it will showcase the EV9 seven-seater flagship electric SUV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo next month in Greater Noida. The new generation Carnival premium MPV is also expected to make its India debut at the motoring show. However, the biggest launch from the brand will be the facelifted Seltos which will likely arrive by the middle of 2023.

The South Korean auto major rose to prominence in India in a short span of time. It made its local debut with the Seltos midsize SUV in 2019 before bringing in the Carnival and Sonet and more recently, the Carens, which was launched earlier this calendar year. The company also sells its flagship electric SUV, the EV6, in the domestic scene.

With competition steadily growing in the midsize SUV space, Kia is expected to launch the updated Seltos with a host of changes. The facelifted Seltos is already on sale in the international markets and it was first displayed at the 2022 Busan Motor Show in July. It draws design inspiration from the Sportage and Telluride sold globally.

The exterior gains new LED headlights with sleeker signatures in a similar fashion to the Carens, new LED Daytime Running Lights extending into the front grille and a new front bumper. The fog lamps are the same as in the existing model but the new air inlet is surrounded by a faux aluminium skid plate. The rear comes with new LED taillights.

Other highlights are an updated rear bumper, newly designed alloy wheels and a new rear faux skid plate. The cabin of the facelifted Kia Seltos features a host of new additions including a new 10.25-inch curved screen display, new AC controls, a rotary dial, etc. Kia is also expected to bring in ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies.

As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre NA petrol producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel developing 115 PS and 250 Nm will be retained. However, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine will be replaced by a new 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo unit. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh.