Upcoming Bikes Launching In June 2023 – Bajaj, Hero, Triumph

The Indian two-wheeler market is an evergreen segment and regular new launches are happening all around the year. In line with this, a slew of new motorcycle launches are scheduled for the month of June 2023 in India. Here’s a list of the upcoming motorcycles launching in June 2023.

1. Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler and Roadster

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles were in work for a long time and we have already come across plenty of test mules of the upcoming bikes. After a lot of speculation and teasing, the bikes developed under the JV will soon be out in full flesh at the official unveiling event in London by the end of June. As per some media reports, both the Scrambler and Roadster will likely debut in India immediately after the global unveil.

Talking about the motorcycles, both the machines will draw power from an odd 400cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The two-wheelers will rival the likes of upcoming Royal Enfield 450cc twins i.e. the new-gen Himalayan 450 and its scrambler twin. While further details regarding the bikes are yet to be revealed, based on the spy images, we can ascertain that USD forks at the front, upswept exhaust, disc brakes at both ends, fully digital instrument cluster and all-LED lights amongst others will be part of the package.

The Scrambler will sport a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear whereas the Roadster will have 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends. The design of both the motorcycles will be relatively quite different, in line with own respective their identity. We expect the pricing of both the Scrambler and Roadster to start from around Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. 2023 Triumph Street Triple Range

The updated 2023 Triumph Street Triple range was initially set to debut in March 2023, however, as of now, the bikes are expected to launch in June 2023. In India, we will get two trims of the Street Triple 765 i.e. the R and the RS, while the limited edition will be given a skip in the country. In terms of changes, the new Roadster sports a slew of changes to the overall package. Talking about the powertrain, the Street Triple will be powered by a 765cc inline three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, putting out 118.4 bhp and 80 Nm of peak torque in the R model. The Street Triple RS’s power is rated at 128.2 bhp and 80 Nm of peak torque.

3. Hero Xtreme 200 S 4V and Xtreme 160R

In order to take forward its latest four-valve engine range, Hero Motocorp will soon launch the Xtreme 400S 4V in India. Expected to debut this month i.e. June 2023, this will be the third premium bike from Hero to get this four-valve setup after the Xpluse 200 and Xpulse 200T. The 200S 4V will be powered by the familiar 199.6cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine, putting out 18.83 bhp and 17.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In addition to this, there will be a host of tweaks to the overall styling of the two-wheeler, including new colours, body graphics and more.

Similarly, the Hero Xtreme 160R will also get a major update and going by the spy images, we can expect the bike to get upside-down forks. Furthermore, a new instrument cluster, updated paint scheme and some new features are also on the cards for the upcoming Xtreme 160R. It will be powered by the familiar 163cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. In the updated avatar, both the Xtreme 200S 4V and Xtreme 160R will get a minor price increment.