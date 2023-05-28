10 Upcoming 200-450cc Bikes This Year: Harley, Bajaj To RE

Check out our list of the top 10 upcoming 200-450cc bikes, which are expected to launch in the Indian market this year

The Indian two-wheeler market will see a lot of action in the remainder of 2023, across different segments. Plenty of new motorcycles are currently in development, and many of them are slated to launch sometime this year. Interestingly, a few of these upcoming motorcycles will be sub-500cc models, designed to offer impressive performance at a competitive price.

Here, we have listed the top 10 motorcycles in the 200-450cc market space that are speculated to go on sale in India this year.

Bajaj-Triumph Roadster/Scrambler

Bajaj and Triumph partnership will bear its first fruits on June 27th. The two brands will unveil two new motorcycles – a Roadster and a Scrambler. These two will share a platform and a new single-cylinder engine that is expected to be around 350cc-400cc in capacity. The retro-modern design will likely make it a big hit among Indian two-wheeler enthusiasts.

Harley Davidson X440

Speaking of retro-modern, Harley-Davidson has been making waves online with the online reveal of its upcoming single-cylinder motorcycle, slated to be fully unveiled on July 4th. Christened ‘X440”, this forthcoming motorcycle has been developed by H-D in partnership with Hero MotoCorp. It will be powered by a near-440cc engine, as the name suggests, that should make oodles of torque just like its V-twin siblings.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

Hero MotoCorp has a lot more in the oven! The homegrown two-wheeler brand recently showcased the Xtreme 200S 4V at a dealer conference, which will likely launch in the coming months. It will be powered by the same 199.6cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (19 bhp) as Xpulse 200 4V, mated to a 5-speed MT. The design will be identical to the existing Xtreme 200S, but new colour options will be available.

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero MotoCorp is planning to revive its most premium name of the past – Karizma. Hero Karizma had a massive fan following when it was first introduced in 2003, which continued for many years, primarily due to its sporty design. However, it fell out of fashion with emerging competition and was discontinued in 2020.

Leaked images show that Karizma (to be called Karizma XMR this time) will return with a sharp, sleek, and sporty design. There’s no confirmation about the engine yet, but media reports claim a 210cc mill will power it, based on the trademarks filed by the company.

Hero Xpulse 400

Hero is also working on a new adventure-tourer, speculated to be named ‘Xpulse 400’. As per spy pictures, this upcoming motorcycle looks a look bulkier and more muscular compared to the current Xpulse 200. It is expected to be powered by a new 421cc engine, or perhaps a retuned version of the H-D X440’s engine.

Next-Gen KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke remains one of the most popular motorcycles among enthusiasts, due to its sharp handling, explosive performance, and sharp looks. Its next-generation model has been in development for quite a while, and it’s been spotted in production-ready guise, ripe for launch. The next-gen 390 Duke is expected to go on sale in our market before the end of the year.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield had enjoyed a lot of success with the Himalayan back when it was launched, but the competition has grown stiffer since. To beat the new rivals, RE will introduce a new ADV with a brand-new, 450cc, liquid-cooled engine. Of course, this motor will be a lot more powerful, and it will get an updated chassis as well, which should result in much better off-road capabilities.

New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet – the oldest motorcycle in continuous production – is set to receive a major update. Its next-generation version has been spotted multiple times now, and its launch is slated for this year. The next-gen Bullet will be powered by the brand’s J-series 349cc engine (20 bhp), paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while its design will be an evolution of the current model’s.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber

RE is also working on a single-seater bobber version of the Classic 350, which was recently spotted during a road test. It will share the basic design and powertrain with the Classic 350, with minor changes in the panels and engine tuning. The riding position will also be altered, thanks to significantly taller handlebars.

Aprilia RS 440

Aprilia is working on a new sub-500cc sportsbike, based on RS 660, which will directly rival KTM RC390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400. This forthcoming motorcycle is expected to be powered by a new 440cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that should belt out around 50 bhp of peak power.