4 Upcoming Premium Bikes From Hero You Should Know – Key Info

Hero-Harley’s first bike, new-gen Karizma XMR and Xpulse 400 are on the list of upcoming premium bikes from the homegrown brand

The largest two-wheeler producer in the world is expected to launch a number of premium motorcycles over the next year or so and here we have mentioned all of them:

1. Hero-Harley First Bike:

The first motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson’s partnership will be launched in the coming months in the domestic market. The images of the neo-retro roadster have already been leaked online and they give a clear indication of what to expect. Codenamed HD 4XX, it will have an engine cubic capacity of 400-450 cc and the performance numbers will hover around 35-40 bhp.

It will feature all LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual channel ABS system, upside down front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, a wide handlebar, a fully-digital instrument console, black finished alloy wheels, etc. It will likely cost around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the upcoming Royal Enfield 450 cc roadster and KTM 390 Duke amongst others.

2. New-Gen Hero Karizma XMR 210:

The all-new Hero Karizma XMR has already been showcased to dealers and its market launch will likely happen in the coming months. It is a fully faired supersport as the original Karizma and derives power from an all-new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission and will develop around 25 bhp maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque.

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 will take on Yamaha R15 V4, KTM RC 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. The equipment list will comprise black alloy wheels, LED headlamp unit, LED tail lamp, LED turn indicators, a compact rear end, side mounted exhaust system and split seats. It will mark the brand’s entry into the premium space after a long while.

3. Hero Xpulse 400:

The flagship dual-purpose adventure tourer from Hero MotoCorp is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India. It will likely boast an all-new 421 cc single-cylinder engine kicking out just above 40 bhp to compete against KTM 390 Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom SX, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G310 GS. Its design will be heavily influenced by the existing Xpulse 200.

4. Hero Karizma 400 (Xtreme 400S):

Using the same powertrain as the upcoming Xpulse 400, a faired supersport from Hero’s stable is expected to arrive in 2024 as well. It could draw design cues from the new-gen Karizma XMR 210.