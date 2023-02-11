Two New Midsize Sedans Launching Soon – Honda & Hyundai

The Honda City facelift will launch next month while the new generation Hyundai Verna will go on sale in the coming months

The midsize sedan segment will witness the arrival of two new cars this year and they could be coming in quick succession. The facelifted 2023 Honda City will be launched sometime next month while the all-new Hyundai Verna will arrive in the coming months and its production is expected to commence as early as March 2023. Here is everything you need to know about them:

1. 2023 Honda City Facelift:

The fifth-generation Honda City made its domestic debut back in 2020 and it has been well-received by customers. To further expand the range, Honda introduced the strong hybrid version of the midsize sedan and its variant lineup will be expanded via the facelift. The 2023 Honda City will get minor exterior and interior changes along with the addition of new features.

2. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

The new generation Hyundai Verna, internally codenamed BN7i will reportedly have its production commence next month before going on sale in the following months. The spy images of the near-production test mules have been caught on camera several times in recent months suggesting that we are approaching the launch.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be subjected to a number of revisions inside and out and the features list will be more modern. It will follow the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and will boast a new grille section similar to the global Elantra, plenty of chrome elements, newly designed two-tone alloy wheels, new full-width tail lamps, etc.

Other highlights are a fastback-like roofline, muscular bonnet, sportier character lines and creases and new bootlid. The interior will gain a dual-screen layout (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), a new layered dashboard and centre console, ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies, a sunroof and so on.

It will continue to use the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines but the 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill will more likely be replaced by a bigger and more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged gasoline unit, which will help to compete firmly against 1.5-litre turbo engine equipped VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia.