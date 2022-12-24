New Hyundai Verna Launch In Early 2023 – ADAS, 160 HP Engine, New Design

New-gen Hyundai Verna will more likely go on sale in March or April 2023 and its global debut could be hosted at the 2023 Auto Expo

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been testing the new generation Verna on public roads for many months now and recent spy shots have confirmed the evolution of the test mule as it appears to be in its close-to-production state. At the 2023 Auto Expo, Hyundai is expected to host the global debut of the all-new Verna and it will more likely go on sale in March or April 2023.

The South Korean auto major has a number of products up its sleeve in the 2023 calendar year and the new-gen Verna will be one of the key launches. It will be subjected to an assortment of changes inside and out and the features list will be brimmed with advanced technologies. The midsize sedan is internally codenamed BN7 and it follows the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna takes plenty of design inspiration from the global Elantra and Sonata. The more prominent front grille, new LED headlamps and full-width LED tail lamps, larger dimensions, more aggressive cuts and creases, a muscular bonnet structure, a larger boot, newly designed alloy wheels, etc will be some of the characteristic visual updates.

It is expected to be priced between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the segment-leading Honda City, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia. As for the performance, the new Verna will be devoid of the 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDI diesel engine due to the upcoming more stringent RDE emission regulations.

The existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine will likely continue to produce around 115 hp maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. However, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine could be opted out in favour of a larger and more powerful 1.5-litre four-pot turbo unit from the international stable.

It could develop around 160 hp and 253 Nm – paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The new powertrain will certainly help Hyundai compete directly against the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine equipped variants of the Virtus and Slavia and they make 150 hp and 250 Nm. The features list will likely boast ADAS tech derived from Tucson and the interior will get a complete makeover as well.