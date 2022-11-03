Exclusive: 2023 Honda City Facelift Spied For The First Time In India

Honda is expected to offer the new Honda City only with petrol and strong hybrid engine options; launch likely in early 2023

The Honda City is currently one of the most iconic sedans in the Indian market and challenges the rivals like the Hyundai Verna, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ciaz. Currently in its fifth generation, the new Honda City is soon expected to get a midlife facelift update soon and the facelift model was recently spied testing in Indonesia for the first time. Now, we can exclusively show you the first spy shots caught on camera in India. Here are the top 5 things you should know about the upcoming 2023 Honda City facelift.

1. Updated Exterior Design

As the name suggests, the 2023 Honda City facelift will boast updated styling that will be dominated mainly by revised bumpers, a new front grille, updated alloy wheels, and other subtle updates that give it a fresh look. In addition to this, it is also likely to be offered with other subtle styling tweaks like a new rear spoiler, updated LED lights, and more.

2. New Features

The upcoming Honda City facelift is likely to be offered with a long list of new features including a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and connected car tech. Other features like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, digital instrument cluster, cruise control, etc will continue to be offered with this sedan.

3. Better Safety Tech

From what we know so far, the new Honda City is likely to be offered with features like hill start assist, ESC, ABS, rearview camera and parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitor. Furthermore, it might also offer LEVEL 1 ADAS safety tech and will boast a strong safety equipment and features list for the buyers in the regular variants too.

4. Powertrain Options

The 2023 Honda City facelift is expected to be offered with the same 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine that churns out 121 bhp in addition to the new Atkinson Cycle 1.5L petrol strong hybrid engine. It is currently expected that Honda will not offer the Honda City facelift with a diesel powertrain in India. In the global markets, it is also available with a turbocharged petrol engine.

5. Expected Price And Launch Date

The 2023 Honda City Facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 14-18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India and will compete with other sedans in its class. The brand is expected to bring this car to India in early or the middle of 2023.

Source: Siddhesh